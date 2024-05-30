White Sox make roster move following historically rotten homestand originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago White Sox have optioned third baseman Bryan Ramos to Triple-A Charlotte, the team announced Thursday.

Ramos, 22, is hitting .196 with two doubles and two RBI in 15 games at the major league level this season. He went 0-for-14 since returning from the injured list in mid-May.

A corresponding move will be made before Friday's game against the Brewers in Milwaukee.

