White Sox rookie Yermín Mercedes enjoys snow day at Fenway Park

Yermín Mercedes enjoys snow day at Fenway Park originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

While Chicagoans are no strangers to snow in April, Yermín Mercedes has only been a Chicagoan for a little bit.

A native of the Dominican Republic, Mercedes — who's currently setting baseball on fire with a ridiculous start to his rookie season — enjoyed the frozen precipitation as the White Sox landed in snowy Boston on Friday.

The White Sox series-opener with the Red Sox at Fenway Park was postponed due to inclement weather. On his Instagram account, Mercedes showed just how unfriendly to baseball the conditions were Friday, even if he was having a blast.

RELATED: Sox game in Boston postponed, doubleheader Sunday

Who knows if a snow day at Fenway will be enough to cool off Mercedes, who hit a couple of bombs during the White Sox' recent home stand. Both homers launched more than 430 feet, and the first of the pair, in the home opener, went down as the third-longest home run ever hit by a White Sox player at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Mercedes enters the series in Boston with a jaw-dropping .476/.522/.786 slash line to go along with three home runs, tied for the team lead. His 20 hits are the most in the American League.

So enjoy the snow while it lasts, Yermín. As hot as he is at the plate right now, he'll probably melt it.