White Sox return Tommy Pham from injured list, make 3 other roster moves originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox made four roster moves on Friday, headlined by returning Tommy Pham from his rehab assignment in the Arizona Complex League.

They also selected right-handed pitcher Chad Kuhl from Triple-A Charlotte. They optioned both outfielder Zach DeLoach and reliever Jordan Leasure.

Pham hit the injured list on June 4 with an ankle sprain. Two days before, he got into a heated argument with the Brewers catcher in a series in Milwaukee.

He has batted .280 for the White Sox since signing with the club, with three home runs and 12 RBIs to his credit. He has an OPS of .733 on the season.

