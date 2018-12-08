The White Sox are reportedly in the top three for Bryce Harper originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

Bryce Harper's free agency is a roller coaster for any fan base involved, but apparently the White Sox are still in the running.

According to ESPN's Tim Kurkjian, the White Sox are in the top three. They may be third, but they are in the top three.

Top 3 teams in the Bryce Harper Sweepstakes according to @kurkjian_ESPN



1. Phillies

2. Dodgers

3. White Sox







In the video clip, Kurkjian breaks down each of his top three teams.

"Of course the White Sox on this list, too," Kurkjian said. "They have some money and they've been looking for a superstar to build around with all those young players on that team and Bryce Harper fits that pretty well."

The Nationals may be out of the running after owner Mark Lerner said he doesn't expect the team to re-sign Harper on a radio interview. Previously, the Phillies have been mentioned as the favorite so that part is nothing new.

The White Sox sent Jim Thome to make the team's pitch to Harper and there have been numerous reports saying the White Sox are definitely interested and in the running for Harper. There's something to that, but will they win the race for Harper's signature?

With the top three listed, this is starting to feel like a college recruitment. At least the White Sox are in the mix.

