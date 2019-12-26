According to a report from MLB Network Insider Mark Feinsand, the White Sox are still looking for outfield help even after the addition of right fielder Nomar Mazara.

According to sources, the White Sox remain engaged with the RF market despite this month's trade for Nomar Mazara. Yasiel Puig appears to be a primary target. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) December 26, 2019

Feinsand specifically mentions Cuban slugger Yasiel Puig as the White Sox top target. Last season Puig played a total of 149 games with the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Indians, batting .267 with a .785 OPS and 24 home runs. The 24 homers were the second-best mark of Puig's career.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Puig would add another intriguing bat to the mix and help the White Sox fill out what appears to be a likely platoon situation in right field.

It would be interesting to see if Puig is open to a platoon situation seeing as he is 29-years old and should theoretically be entering his prime. But the White Sox could be looking at Puig as their potential everyday right fielder. The unproven Mazara is 24-years old and will be under team control for at least two more seasons, which could lead to a short-term deal for Puig if the White Sox are indeed making moves on that front.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the White Sox easily on your device.

White Sox reportedly interested in right fielder Yasiel Puig originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago