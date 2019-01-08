White Sox reportedly agree to terms with Jon Jay, a friend of Manny Machado originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

The White Sox appear to be going all-out in their pursuit of superstar free agent Manny Machado.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the White Sox and free agent outfielder Jon Jay have agreed to a contract. The deal is reportedly for one-year and $4 million.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal first reported that the White Sox were in serious discussions with Jay.

The #Whitesox have agreement with free agent outfielder Jon Jay. He must complete physical for it to become official. So the Sox now have Manny Machado's brother in law, Yonder Alonso, and close friend, Jay, on the team as they have offer on table for Machado. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 8, 2019

Jon Jay will receive $4 million on his one year deal with the #Whitesox once he passes his physical — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 8, 2019

Story continues

#WhiteSox in serious discussions with free-agent outfielder Jon Jay, sources tell me and @ByRobertMurray. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 8, 2019

At first glance, adding Jay appears as a move to bolster the White Sox outfield with a solid veteran. Jay, 33, was a National League Gold Glove Award finalist in 2018 with the Diamondbacks. He started the season with the Royals after a one-year stint with the Cubs in 2017.

In 143 combined games with the Royals and Diamondbacks, Jay posted a .268/.330/.347 slash line. However, his .307/.363/.374 slash line in 59 games with the Royals is closer to his career averages of .285/.352/.378. He struggled in 84 games with the Diamondbacks, posting a .235/.304/.325 slash line.

Maybe a return to the AL Central is what Jay needs.

For the White Sox, adding Jay would represent a tremendous boost to an outfield currently anchored by Nicky Delmonico, Adam Engel and Daniel Palka. However, the move could also represent a chance to entice Machado to join the White Sox, similar to the acquisition of Yonder Alonso.

Jay was born in Miami and attended the University of Miami. He has known Alonso since the latter was 10 years old; Jay has known Machado since the latter was a younger kid. The three players actually train together during the winter in Miami, as detailed in a piece written by Alonso, Jay and Machado for The Players' Tribune.

This does not mean Machado to the White Sox is a done deal, but adding Jay (which also is not a done deal) can't hurt. At the very least, the White Sox are doing all they can to make Chicago seem more like home for Machado, acquiring some players closest to him in MLB ahead of potentially signing the infielder himself.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the White Sox easily on your device.