White Sox-Red Sox: Adam Eaton robs home run at Fenway Park

Fenway Park provides for plenty of outfield oddities.

While the talk pregame was about Andrew Vaughn's first left-field appearance in the shadow of the Green Monster, it was center and right field taking center stage in the second inning of Saturday afternoon's tilt between the White Sox and Boston Red Sox.

Yoán Moncada sent a ball 400 feet with the bases loaded in the top of the inning, the third baseman missing a grand slam thanks to the deep alignment in center field.

But Fenway doled out equal treatment in the bottom of the inning, Adam Eaton taking advantage of the low wall in right field to take a home run away from Rafael Devers. Eaton made a very nice play, slamming into the wall to prevent the ball from dropping into the White Sox bullpen for a game-tying home run.

What a play by Adam Eaton pic.twitter.com/dBfBp2Dsgg — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) April 17, 2021

Eaton's been a nice addition for the White Sox this season. He's been on base at least once in every game, and he took a break from hitting home runs — he's tied for the team lead with three of them — to take a home run away Saturday afternoon. He also walked twice in the game's first two innings to pad the White Sox walks lead in the American League.

Not a bad first couple innings at the yard for the White Sox right fielder.

