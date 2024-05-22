White Sox put Eloy Jimenez back on IL, Zach DeLoach to make MLB debut

The Chicago White Sox have put Eloy Jimenez back on the injured list.

Jimenez was placed on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday after suffering a left hamstring injury while he was rounding third base in last night's win over Toronto.

This is Jimenez's second stint on the IL this season. The Sox put Jimenez on the IL on April 1 with a left adductor strain which he suffered while running to first base against the Tigers.

The White Sox also placed Steven Wilson on the 15-day IL with a back strain.

In a corresponding move, the Sox called outfielder Zach DeLoach and right-hander Nick Nastrini from Class AAA Charlotte. DeLoach will make his MLB debut Wednesday, and Nastrini is set to start for the Sox.

The White Sox acquired DeLoach, along with right-handed pitcher Prelander Berroa and a Competitive Balance B selection in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft, from Seattle on February 3 in exchange for right-hander Gregory Santos.

In 397 career minor-league games with the Sox and Mariners organizations, DeLoach batted .274 with 415 hits with 81 doubles, 10 triples, 53 home runs and 238 RBI.

Nastrini is making his third major league start after making his major-league debut with the White Sox back on April 15 vs. Kansas City.

Nastrini is 0-2 with a 7.88 ERA and eight strikeouts pitching in the major leagues this season. Nastrini is ranked as the White Sox's No. 8 prospect overall by MLB.com.