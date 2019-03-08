White Sox OF prospect helps one young fan leave Camelback Ranch extremely happy originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

25-year old White Sox outfield prospect Joel Booker has plenty of untapped potential and once was called the most underrated prospect in the White Sox farm system by our own Chuck Garfien. In 2018, Booker batted .279/.360/.399 and supplied a solid combo of speed and power. He chipped in 26 stolen bases, 7 home runs and 38 RBI over his season between the Winston-Salem Dash and Birmingham Barons (in 2018).

But on Thursday, Booker showed how baseball can be bigger than the numbers, in making one lucky fan's dreams come true.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Six-year-old Joan Stiltner of Chicago gets an autograph from White Sox outfield prospect Joel Booker before today's game. Worth a tweet. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) pic.twitter.com/6tZY2MqZaN — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) March 8, 2019

Booker autographed a baseball for six-year-old Joan Stiltner and from the looks of the photo, Stiltner was absolutely overjoyed.

Amid all the initial disappointment amongst White Sox faithful over the lack of superstar free agents acquisitions this offseason, it is refreshing to get a reminder that the start of the MLB season is joyous time for all baseball fans, regardless of where your team ranks on the MLB-power-structure-totem pole.