White Sox postpone Tuesday's home game due to rain

CHICAGO, Ill. - The Chicago White Sox have postponed Tuesday's game due to the weather.

The Sox are moving Tuesday's game against the Royals to Wednesday, making it a double-header.

Fans with tickets to Wednesday's 1:10 p.m. game can attend both games of the doubleheader.

Parking lots and gates will open Wednesday at 12:10 p.m, with first pitch coming at 1:10 p.m. and first pitch of the second game coming approximately 30-45 minutes following the conclusion of the opener.

The Sox dropped the first game of the three-game series to the Royals yesterday, losing 2-0.