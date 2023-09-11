White Sox postpone game vs. Royals due to rain originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago White Sox have postponed their Monday game against the Kansas City Royals due to rain.

The game, originally scheduled for 6:40 p.m., will be made up Tuesday as part of a doubleheader, the team says.

Heavy rain is in the forecast for the Chicago area Monday evening, and the decision to postpone the game came nearly two hours before first pitch.

The doubleheader for Tuesday will start at 3:40 p.m., and the second game will begin between 30-to-45 minutes after the conclusion of the first contest.

Fans with tickets to Tuesdays’ game can attend both games, with gates and parking lots opening at 2:40 p.m.

Fans will receive refunds for their tickets to Monday’s game, according to the team.

