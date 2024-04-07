White Sox play the Royals looking to break road losing streak

Chicago White Sox (1-7) vs. Kansas City Royals (5-4)

Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Garrett Crochet (1-1, 1.38 ERA, 0.69 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Royals: Alec Marsh (1-0, 1.29 ERA, 0.43 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Royals -136, White Sox +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox travel to the Kansas City Royals looking to stop a three-game road skid.

Kansas City had a 56-106 record overall and a 33-48 record in home games last season. The Royals averaged 8.2 hits per game in the 2023 season with 2.9 extra base hits per game.

Chicago had a 61-101 record overall and a 30-51 record in road games last season. The White Sox batted .238 as a team in the 2023 season with a .675 OPS.

INJURIES: Royals: Jake Brentz: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Taylor: 15-Day IL (biceps), Michael Massey: 10-Day IL (back), Carlos Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (hip), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (adductor), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Drohan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.