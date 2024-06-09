White Sox play the Red Sox leading series 2-1

Boston Red Sox (32-33, third in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (17-48, fifth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Zack Kelly (0-1, 2.00 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); White Sox: Chris Flexen (2-5, 5.19 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox bring a 2-1 advantage into the latest game of the series against the Boston Red Sox.

Chicago has a 12-22 record in home games and a 17-48 record overall. The White Sox are 5-12 in games decided by one run.

Boston is 18-15 on the road and 32-33 overall. Red Sox hitters have a collective .316 on-base percentage, the ninth-best percentage in MLB play.

Sunday's game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul DeJong ranks second on the White Sox with 21 extra base hits (10 doubles and 11 home runs). Gavin Sheets is 9-for-34 with a double, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Jarren Duran has 17 doubles, nine triples, five home runs and 27 RBI for the Red Sox. Rafael Devers is 9-for-35 with a double, a triple, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 2-8, .234 batting average, 6.38 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Red Sox: 4-6, .263 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: White Sox: Tommy Pham: 10-Day IL (ankle), Dominic Fletcher: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Benintendi: 10-Day IL (achilles), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dominic Leone: 15-Day IL (right elbow), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (back), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Drohan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Rafael Devers: day-to-day (knee), Tyler O'Neill: day-to-day (knee), Chris Martin: 15-Day IL (anxiety), Wilyer Abreu: 10-Day IL (ankle), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (rib), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Garrett Whitlock: 60-Day IL (oblique), Masataka Yoshida: 10-Day IL (thumb), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.