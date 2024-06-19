White Sox play the Astros leading series 1-0

Houston Astros (33-40, second in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (20-54, fifth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Hunter Brown (3-5, 5.00 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); White Sox: Garrett Crochet (6-5, 3.16 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 116 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Astros -116, White Sox -104; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox take a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Houston Astros.

Chicago is 13-23 at home and 20-54 overall. The White Sox are 6-14 in games decided by one run.

Houston is 33-40 overall and 14-21 on the road. The Astros have a 25-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams play Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gavin Sheets has 14 doubles, a triple and seven home runs for the White Sox. Andrew Vaughn is 14-for-43 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez has 16 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs for the Astros. Jose Altuve is 14-for-41 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .234 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored by six runs

Astros: 5-5, .262 batting average, 3.61 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Dominic Leone: 60-Day IL (right elbow), Dominic Fletcher: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (elbow), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (neck), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Tucker: 10-Day IL (shin), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (forearm), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.