White Sox place pitcher Mike Clevinger on injured list with elbow inflammation

CHICAGO - Another Chicago White Sox player has hit the injured list.

Starting pitcher Mike Clevinger has been placed on the 15-day injured list retroactive to May 25, the team announced Tuesday. Clevinger is dealing with right elbow inflammation.

Clevinger is in the midst of his second stint as a pitcher for the Sox after he was signed off the free agent market on April 4.

So far this season, Clevinger is 0-3 with a 6.75 ERA and 15 strikeouts in four starts.

In a corresponding move, the Sox are calling up right-hander Jake Woodford. The Sox said Woodford will start Tuesday's game vs. the Blue Jays.

Woodford is 1-3 with a 5.26 ERA with one complete game and 42 strikeouts in 10 starts with Class AAA Charlotte this season.

Clevinger is the latest Sox veteran to land on the IL. Eloy Jimenez was placed on the IL last week after straining his hamstring during a 5-0 win against the Blue Jays.

The White Sox are in the midst of their worst 54-game start in team history, and earned a strong rebuke from their manager over the weekend.

"The rest of the guys — not the rest of the guys, most of the guys — were [expletive] flat today," White Sox manager Pedro Grifol told reporters on Sunday. "Unacceptable. That’s all I’ve got."