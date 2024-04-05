White Sox place Eloy Jiménez on injured list following last Sunday's injury

CHICAGO, Ill. - The White Sox's outfield is dealing with injuries stemming from the opening week of the regular season.

Chicago announced on Friday outfielder Eloy Jiménez was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left adductor strain that he suffered against the Detroit Tigers.

Jiménez's move to the IL is retroactive to April 2.

Jiménez has missed the White Sox's last three games after leaving last Sunday’s game against the Tigers in the sixth-inning. To start the season, Jiménez is 2-11 through three games.

In two corresponding moves, pitcher Alex Speas was designated for a minor league assignment and the Sox selected outfielder Robbie Grossman's contract from Charlotte Class AAA.

Grossman signed with the White Sox on March 22 and has played in three games with Charlotte. He spent the 2023 season with the Texas Rangers.

In 2023, Grossman had a .238 batting average and recorded 23 doubles, 10 homers, 49 RBI and 56 runs scored in 115 games. He also made seven appearances in the Rangers’ postseason World Series run.