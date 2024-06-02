White Sox place Andrew Benintendi on IL, call up Oscar Colás originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox placed outfielder Andrew Benintendi on the 10-Day IL with left Achilles tendonitis on Sunday. To take his spot on the roster, the team called up Oscar Colás from Triple-A Charlotte.

Benintendi needed to leave Saturday’s game against the Brewers early due to the injury, just moments after hitting his first home run since Apr. 30. Benintendi is hitting .195/.230/.284 with four homers and 18 RBI.

Colás has played in one game for the White Sox this year back on Apr. 10. He went 0-1 at the plate. In 46 games with the Knights, Colás has slashed .244/.358/.406 with five homers, 21 RBI and six stolen bases.

