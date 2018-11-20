White Sox pitching prospect Ian Clarkin goes to Cubs on waivers originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

Ian Clarkin, one of the return pieces in the seven-player swap with the New York Yankees in 2017, is no longer with the White Sox organization after being picked up by the Cubs on waivers Tuesday.

Clarkin, a 23-year-old left-hander, was no longer ranked as one of the top 30 prospects in the White Sox loaded farm system.

He split time between Class A Winston-Salm and Double-A Birmingham in 2018, struggling at the latter stop to the tune of a 5.64 ERA in 68.2 innings. He made 18 appearances there, only 10 of which were starts.

The deal that sent David Robertson, Tommy Kahnle and Todd Frazier to the Bronx was the biggest of a flurry of trades made by the White Sox in the summer of 2017. But after Clarkin's departure to the other side of town, outfield prospect Blake Rutherford is the only member of the four-player return package still with the White Sox organization. Major league reliever Tyler Clippard was dealt to the Houston Astros later that same season. Outfield prospect Tito Polo became a minor league free agent this offseason. And now Clarkin is gone on waivers.

