White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito calls Twins' Josh Donaldson's move after home run 'classless'

Chicago White Sox starter Lucas Giolito was happy with the "W," but not with Minnesota Twins slugger Josh Donaldson, who slugged a two-run home off of him in the first inning.

As Donaldson crossed home plate for his 12th home run of the season, the 2015 American League MVP rubbed his hands together and yelled, "Not sticky anymore," as he made his way to the Twins dugout.

Sounds like as Josh Donaldson crossed home plate after hitting his 2-run HR he said ... "Hand's not sticky anymore... it's not sticky." pic.twitter.com/YQFhg54Si9 — Chris Long (@ChrisLongKSTP) June 30, 2021

Donaldson was referring to the sticky substance pitchers have allegedly been using this season before MLB started checking for it.

Giolito was asked about Donaldson's comments after the game and he didn't pull any punches.

Josh Donaldson smiles as he rounds the bases after hitting a two run home run against Lucas Giolito.

"I saw it after the fact," Giolito said after the White Sox's 7-6 victory. "He's a (expletive) pest. That's kind of a classless move. If you're going to talk (expletive), talk (expletive) to my face.

"Don't go across home plate and do all that, just come to me."

Donaldson has been one of baseball's most outspoken sluggers when it comes to pitchers using illegal substances, and he's continued letting his thoughts be known.

But in the end, Giolito got the last laugh.

"We won, the W is next to my name and they’re in last place.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: White Sox ace Lucas Giolito blasts Twins' Josh Donaldson: 'Classless'