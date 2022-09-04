White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease has no-hitter broken up in ninth inning originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Dylan Cease almost etched is name in the record books.

Entering the ninth inning of Saturday night's game against the Minnesota Twins, the Chicago White Sox pitcher had a no-hitter on the line.

And with 26 of the needed 27 outs in the book, Luis Arraez hit a single to right field to record the Twins' first hit.

Still, what a gem for Cease. In the longest outing of his career, Cease struck out seven in 103 pitches to help the White Sox record an important win as they cling to playoff hopes.

It would've been the White Sox' 21st no-hitter and the third in three years. In August of 2020, Lucas Giolito recorded a no-hitter against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Carlos Rodón no-hit Cleveland less than a year later in April of 2021.

Los Angeles Angels left-hander Reid Detmers is the only other pitcher to have thrown a solo no-hitter in 2022, which came on May 10 in a 12-0 shutout win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

And while the White Sox' offense has struggled at times, the bats exploded for 13 runs including an Elvis Andrus grand slam in the bottom of the eighth inning.

While losing the no-hitter burns, it still was an important win in the AL Central title race.

