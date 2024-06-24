White Sox open 3-game series at home against the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (48-31, first in the NL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (21-58, fifth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: James Paxton (7-1, 3.64 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); White Sox: Garrett Crochet (6-6, 3.25 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 124 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -147, White Sox +124; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Los Angeles Dodgers to start a three-game series.

Chicago has a 21-58 record overall and a 13-25 record at home. The White Sox have gone 6-15 in games decided by one run.

Los Angeles has gone 23-15 in road games and 48-31 overall. The Dodgers have hit 108 total home runs to rank third in the majors.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul DeJong leads the White Sox with 14 home runs while slugging .456. Andrew Vaughn is 14-for-43 with two home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 21 doubles, two triples and 23 home runs while hitting .321 for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 11-for-38 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .231 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .249 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Dominic Leone: 60-Day IL (right elbow), Dominic Fletcher: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Max Muncy: 60-Day IL (oblique), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (hip), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (hand), Joe Kelly: 60-Day IL (posterior), Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 15-Day IL (tricep), Ryan Brasier: 60-Day IL (calf), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.