White Sox offseason outlook: What’s on the to-do list ahead of 2021 season

If you thought the COVID-19 pandemic had a big impact on the 2020 season, just wait until you see what kind of impact it has on the offseason.

Spending might be scarce following a fan-less campaign, and owners that predicted big financial losses and have already cut jobs could head into the offseason amid a new economic reality that could keep the hot stove ice cold for months.

Francisco Lindor, who will be one of the game’s most discussed names this winter on the trade front, was right to question why there might be a dearth of big-money contracts while baseball continues to be projected to rake in billions in national-TV money.

So then what sort of outlook is there when it comes to the White Sox?

They’re fresh into the offseason after being eliminated from the postseason Thursday afternoon, dropping the third game of their best-of-three AL Wild Card Series with the Oakland Athletics. That game, and the way it played out, might send some fans steaming toward a petition for an offseason overhaul, but the truth is the White Sox have very few areas of need heading into 2021 after their busy offseason a year ago.

Indeed, there are a few big edges the White Sox have over other teams who might be prevented from making some necessary moves this winter. One, they spent big last offseason, giving new multi-year contracts to Yasmani Grandal, Dallas Keuchel, José Abreu, Luis Robert, Yoán Moncada and Aaron Bummer. Two, the rebuild set them up to have long-term answers at pretty much every position on the field. Both spending and development — and in some cases, a combination of both — have made it so there aren’t many spots that need addressing in the short or long term.

Here’s how long the White Sox have every position of player under team control.

— Catcher: Yasmani Grandal, through 2023

— First base: José Abreu, through 2022

— Second base: Nick Madrigal, through 2026

— Shortstop: Tim Anderson, through 2024

— Third base: Yoán Moncada, through 2025

— Left field: Eloy Jiménez, through 2026

— Center field: Luis Robert, through 2027

— Starting pitcher: Lucas Giolito, through 2023; Dallas Keuchel, through 2023; Dylan Cease, through 2025; Dane Dunning, through 2026; Michael Kopech, through 2025; Garrett Crochet, through 2026

— Relief pitcher: Aaron Bummer, through 2026; Evan Marshall, through 2022; Codi Heuer, through 2025; Matt Foster, through 2025

That looks pretty darn good.

But after watching the White Sox rise out of rebuilding mode and into contention mode — and experience a late-season slide that, including their three playoff games, saw them drop 11 of their final 15 contests — it’d be wrong to say there’s nothing the team needs to address this winter.

The starting-pitching situation

The White Sox entered the season with question marks in their starting rotation. What would they get out of Cease, Reynaldo López, Carlos Rodón and Kopech?

Well, Kopech decided not to play in 2020 due to personal reasons. López missed much of the season with an injury and then was left off the playoff roster. Rodón missed almost the entire season with an injury and then had a pair of awful relief outings during the final week of the regular season and the playoffs. Cease put up fine numbers but had season-long struggles with walks, homers and jams. Additionally, Dunning came up in the middle of the season and impressed before having a rough last couple outings in the regular season and being allowed to face just four batters in his postseason start.

None of those guys used 2020 to establish themselves as sure things. For some of them, it wasn’t necessary, as they’re still developing into the major league pitchers the team hopes they’ll one day be. For others, this was a prove-it season that didn’t go well.

When it comes to Cease, Dunning and Kopech, the White Sox would not figure to give up on any of them with so much promise ahead. Well, that right there fills a five-man rotation for 2021, when you add the two elite arms at the front of the staff in Giolito and Keuchel. Would that prevent the White Sox from making an addition to the rotation this winter? Maybe not, as they’ve now got championship expectations after ascending to the realm of baseball’s contenders in 2020.

