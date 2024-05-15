White Sox and Nationals play, winner takes 3-game series

Washington Nationals (20-21, third in the NL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (13-30, fifth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (1-3, 5.91 ERA, 1.78 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); White Sox: Garrett Crochet (3-4, 4.63 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE White Sox -141, Nationals +119; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox and Washington Nationals play on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

The White Sox are 13-30 overall and 9-14 in home games. The White Sox have a 5-9 record in games decided by one run.

The Nationals are 20-21 overall and 13-11 in road games. The Nationals have the sixth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.79.

Wednesday's game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul DeJong ranks second on the White Sox with 13 extra base hits (seven doubles and six home runs). Andrew Vaughn is 10-for-38 with three doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Luis Garcia leads the Nationals with a .286 batting average, and has 10 doubles, three home runs, 10 walks and 20 RBI. Eddie Rosario is 12-for-31 with four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 6-4, .233 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored by three runs

Nationals: 5-5, .226 batting average, 2.40 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Bryan Ramos: day-to-day (quadricep), Dominic Leone: 15-Day IL (back), Danny Mendick: 10-Day IL (back), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (hip), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Drohan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Jesse Winker: day-to-day (back), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (knee), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.