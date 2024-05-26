White Sox narrowly avoid being no-hit in 4-1 loss to Orioles

CHICAGO (AP) — Kyle Bradish struck out 11 in seven no-hit innings, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Chicago White Sox 4-1 on Sunday for a sweep of their four-game series.

Bradish (1-0), who missed the start of the season because of a right elbow injury, walked four in his fifth start this season. He threw 103 pitches, 63 for strikes.

Danny Coulombe was inserted for the eighth, and Danny Mendick led off with a pinch-hit drive to left for Chicago’s only hit of the game. It was Mendick’s second homer of the season.

Adley Rutschman and Colton Cowser homered for Baltimore, which closed out a 4-3 trip. The Orioles were swept by St. Louis before their successful stay in Chicago.

Craig Kimbrel pitched a perfect ninth for his 12th save.

The start of the game was delayed 1 hour and 40 minutes by rain.

The Orioles grabbed a 2-0 lead in the sixth. Jordan Westburg singled with one out and Rutschman followed with his 10th homer, a 400-foot drive to left that stopped Garrett Crochet‘s 24-inning scoreless streak.

Crochet (5-5) struck out 11 in six innings. He allowed three hits and walked one.

Cowser led off the eighth with his seventh homer against Michael Soroka, and James McCann added a sacrifice fly in the ninth.

