White Sox move Jimenez to 10-day IL, call up Grossman from AAA

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After going back-and-forth over whether or not Eloy Jimenez would be moved to the Injury List following a left abductor strain he suffered earlier this week versus the Atlanta Braves, the Chicago White Sox designated hitter is heading to the IL.

Jimenez was placed on the 10-day IL Friday, which is retroactive to April 2. The White Sox made two corresponding moves to open up a roster spot for a temporary replacement while he recovers from the injury.

Chicago selected the contract of outfielder Robbie Grossman from the Triple-A Charlotte Knights, while also designating right-handed pitcher Alex Speas for assignment.

Grossman went 4-10 with two home runs and five RBI’s in three games with Charlotte so far this season after signing with the White Sox as a minor league free agent back on March 22.

Grossman spent last season with the eventual World Series Champion Texas Rangers, where he hit .238 with 23 doubles, 10 home runs, 49 RBI’s and 56 runs scored over 115 games.

The switch-hitting outfielder had his best season in the big leagues with the Detroit Tigers in 2021, where he posted career highs in games played (156), home runs (23), RBI’s (67), runs scored (88), walks (98) and stolen bases (20).

Jiménez, 27, has missed the last three games after leaving Sunday’s contest vs. Detroit following a sixth-inning at-bat. He is 2-11 (.182) over three games this season.

Speas, 26, has worked 2.1 scoreless IP with two strikeouts over two relief appearances with Charlotte this season. He was claimed by the White Sox off waivers from Texas on October 3, 2023.

Following the moves, Chicago’s 40-man roster remains at 40.

