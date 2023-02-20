White Sox minor leaguer Anderson Comas comes out publicly as gay in Instagram post

Chicago White Sox minor leaguer Anderson Comas came out as gay publicly on Instagram on Sunday. (Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Chicago White Sox minor league pitcher Anderson Comas came out publicly as gay on Sunday.

The 23-year-old, who started his career as an outfielder, spent last season as a pitcher with the ACL White Sox, the team’s rookie-level affiliate in Phoenix.

“This may be my most personal thing I ever share and it’s that I’m proudly and happily part of the LGTBQ+ community,” Comas wrote. “I’m also a human with a great soul. I’m respectful, I’m a lover, I love my family and friends and that’s what really matters.

“I enjoy my work a lot. Being a professional baseball player is the best thing that happened to me so I just wanna say something to those people that says that gay people can not be someone in this life. Well look at me, I’m gay and I’m a professional athlete so that didn’t stopped me to make my dreams come true. I’m doing this [because] I wanna be an inspiration for those like me out there [fighting] for their dreams. Please don’t listen to those stupid things that people say about us. Fight for your dreams, believe in yourself and go for it.”

White Sox assistant general manager Chris Getz praised Comas in a statement on Sunday afternoon, and said he first came out to the organization last year.

“I was very pleased that he was comfortable sharing with us in player development.” Getz said. “I also was happy at the reaction across the organization, which as you would expect was to support, help and congratulate a teammate. With his social media post today, we are all so proud of Anderson and that he is comfortable sharing such an important personal part of his life so openly.”

Comas has spent his entire six-year career in the minor leagues, and hasn’t played higher than the Single-A level. He spent time as an outfielder until last season. He has 81 RBI and seven home runs in 179 career games at the plate.

Comas is the latest professional baseball player to come out as gay. Bryan Ruby did in 2021 while with the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes, which made him the first active professional baseball player to do so, and San Francisco Giants minor leaguer Solomon Bates followed him last year.