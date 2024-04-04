White Sox make Mike Clevinger deal official, DFA José Rodriguez

The Chicago White Sox have made it official, signing pitcher Mike Clevinger to a one-year contract.

The team announced the terms of the deal on Thursday, with Clevinger set to make $3 million for the 2024 season.

As part of the roster transaction, he was optioned to the Arizona Complex League to continue his preparations for the 2024 season. The exact date of his debut appearance is unknown.

In a corresponding roster move, the White Sox designated infielder José Rodriguez for assignment to clear room on the 40-man roster.

Clevinger went 9-9 with the White Sox last season with a 3.77 ERA in 131.1 innings. He struck out 110 batters in 24 starts for the South Siders.

Following the 2023 season, the White Sox exercised their $4 million buyout on his contract for this season, but have now opted to bring the veteran hurler back for another year.

The White Sox will next take the field on Thursday when they face the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.

