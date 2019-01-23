The White Sox might end up seeing a lot of Gordon Beckham in 2019 originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

If things play out a certain way, the White Sox could be seeing a lot of Gordon Beckham in 2019.

Yes, the guy the White Sox took with the No. 8 pick in the 2008 draft could end up a division rival, as he is among the non-roster invitees to Detroit Tigers spring training.

As a minor league free agent, Beckham will have to earn his way onto the Tigers, a team embarking on its own rebuilding effort in the Motor City.

Beckham spent seven years on the South Side, slashing .242/.304/.674 in 839 games before becoming a journeyman of sorts. He's spent time with the Los Angeles Angels, the Atlanta Braves, the San Francisco Giants and most recently the Seattle Mariners. He got into 33 big league games with the M's in 2017 and 2018 while spending most of his time at Triple-A Tacoma. In those 33 games, Beckham slashed .180/.242/.197, but at Triple-A last season he was quite productive, slashing .302/.400/.458 with more walks (57) than strikeouts (52) in his 94 games.

Beckham's time on the South Side went down as a disappointment given the hype that surrounded him when he was drafted out of Georgia and during the short amount of time he spent in the White Sox farm system. He was rated as a top-30 prospect in the game in 2009 by Baseball Prospectus.

Now he could be a division rival. The White Sox take on the Tigers 19 times during the 2019 season. Will Beckham be a part of the first meeting April 18 in Motown?

For those wondering, Beckham has played in only two games against the White Sox. He fared very well, going 4-for-8 with a homer and a walk.

So maybe seeing a lot of Beckham in 2019 wouldn't be such a good thing for the White Sox. But here's hoping that in a possible return to the South Side, we once again get to hear one of the best walk-up songs ever: "Josie's on a vacation far away ..."

