White Sox, Michael Kopech blows 4-run lead in 8th vs. Mariners

Cal Raleigh hit a game-winning grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Seattle Mariners stormed back from a four-run deficit in the eighth to beat the Chicago White Sox 8-4 on Monday night.

Raleigh’s walk-off drive came against Jordan Leasure (0-2) after the Mariners scored four times in the eighth to tie it.

Dominic Canzone led off with a homer against starter Erick Fedde before Michael Kopech gave up three runs and four hits. Mitch Haniger knocked in two with a bases-loaded single, and Luke Raley drove in the tying run with a bunt single.

Seattle's offense struggled early, as both pitchers got off to strong starts. Fedde allowed just three hits over his first five shutout innings, and Mariners starter Logan Gilbert permitted just two hits in the same span.

Korey Lee led off the sixth with a double for Chicago, and Luis Robert Jr. put the White Sox ahead with a two-run homer into the left-field bleachers.

Lenyn Sosa made it 3-0 with an RBI single in the seventh,

and Corey Julks hit a solo homer in the eighth off reliever Matt Bowman.

Gilbert allowed three runs and six hits over 6 2/3 innings with eight strikeouts. Fedde went seven-plus innings, giving up one run and five hits with four strikeouts.

