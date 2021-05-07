White Sox' Luis Robert won't require surgery for strained hip flexor

Luis Robert won't require surgery for strained hip flexor originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox center fielder Luis Robert will not require surgery for his strained hip flexor, according to the White Sox, an injury he sustained five days ago in a game against the Cleveland Indians running to first base.

Luis Robert will not require surgery as part of the recovery & healing process for the grade 3 strain of his right hip flexor. After consultations with a number of specialists, it was determined rest & rehabilitation would be the appropriate course of action for a full recovery. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 7, 2021

Robert will still be sidelined for 12 to 16 weeks, with rest and rehabilitation as the decided course of action.

The team will provide an update in approximately eight weeks.