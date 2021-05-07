White Sox' Luis Robert won't require surgery for strained hip flexor

Tori Rubinstein
·1 min read
Luis Robert won't require surgery for strained hip flexor originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox center fielder Luis Robert will not require surgery for his strained hip flexor, according to the White Sox, an injury he sustained five days ago in a game against the Cleveland Indians running to first base.

Robert will still be sidelined for 12 to 16 weeks, with rest and rehabilitation as the decided course of action.

The team will provide an update in approximately eight weeks.

 

