White Sox' Lucas Giolito hits Kyle Farmer in face with pitch

Scary moment in White Sox game, Giolito hits batter in face originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox and Twins went through a scary moment in the fourth inning of their series finale on Wednesday. Lucas Giolito hit Kyle Farmer in the face with a 91.6 mph fastball.

Farmer immediately hit the ground and the home plate umpire immediately motioned to the Twins dugout for help. Farmer lay on the ground for several minutes as Twins trainers attended to him and gave him a towel to cover his mouth. When he finally stood up, Farmer kept the towel pressed over his mouth and had blood covering his nose.

One inning later, the Twins announced it was a jaw injury for Farmer.

Willi Castro came in to replace Farmer as a pinch runner.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

