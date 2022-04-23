White Sox lose Eloy Jiménez in blowout vs. Twins

Sox observations: Eloy hurt, hitters struggle originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox have lost six games in a row, and their road trip across the division has been downgraded from bad to disastrous. The offense is nowhere to be found, the team continues to commit costly errors and the rash of injuries has spread. Here’s where things went wrong on Saturday:

ELOY JIMÉNEZ CARTED OFF FIELD

Just days after losing Luis Robert to a groin strain, the White Sox lost another superstar outfielder. Jiménez hurt his right hamstring when sprinting to first base, trying to beat out a ground ball. As he approached the bag, Jiménez stretched for the base and landed awkwardly. He stayed on the ground for several minutes while the training staff came to attend to him. Eventually Jiménez stood up under his own power, but he was carted off the field of play. Injuries to top-shelf players are starting to stack up at an alarming rate for the South Siders, who lost Lance Lynn, Yoán Moncada and Garrett Crochet before the season began, then had Lucas Giolito exit Opening Day early with an abdominal strain. Surely, their bad luck has to turn around soon, right?

VINCE VELASQUEZ BANGED UP, TOO

In his last start, Velasquez struggled in large part because he couldn’t find the plate. On Saturday, he got in trouble because he found too much of the plate. Velasquez gave up a lot of hard contact to the Twins hitters, who haven’t hit the ball very hard at all this season. Leading up to the game, only Byron Buxton had barreled the ball five times this season for the Twins, according to Statcast. But they got to Velasquez early and often, highlighted by two homers that reached the second deck of Target Field in the fourth inning. Velasquez only made it through 3.1 innings, surrendering eight hits and five runs in the process. With Dallas Keuchel also coming off a horrendous start, Tony La Russa will now have to decide whether to replace Keuchel or Velasquez in the rotation when Giolito returns.

SEND HELP, RUNNERS STRANDED

It’s tough to win any game when you give up nine runs, but it’s nearly impossible when you squander scoring chances of your own. The White Sox were able to get men on base, with seven hits and two walks, but with men in scoring position the hitters couldn’t come through in the clutch. The Sox went 1-6 with RISP, stranding six runners,and the rest of the season hasn’t gone much better. Coming into Saturday, they’d only hit .238 in those scenarios. It’s not just one man wasting the opportunities either. Before the game, only Jiménez (.571), Andrew Vaughn (.500) and Jake Burger (.333) had batting averages above .250 with RISP (min. five plate appearances). That number is going to need to come up for the offense to bust out of its slump.

