White Sox lose again, in rare company with historically bad start originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago White Sox fell 8-2 to the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday afternoon, leaving them in some bad company in terms of the worst starts in MLB history.

According to Stathead, the White Sox are now one of only 12 teams since 1901 to win three or fewer games in their first 21 contests, with a 3-18 record to start the campaign.

In fact, this now marks the worst 21-game start in White Sox history according to the website.

Only three teams have won fewer than three games in that stretch, with the 2003 Detroit Tigers starting at 2-19 and the 1988 Baltimore Orioles losing their first 21 games, according to Stathead.

With only two runs scored on Sunday, the White Sox have plated 45 runs through 21 games, the worst offensive start in club history. Only six teams in the live ball era (since 1920) have scored 45 or fewer runs through 21 games, according to Stathead.

