White Sox look to end slide in matchup with the Rays

Tampa Bay Rays (13-13, fourth in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (3-22, fifth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Zach Eflin (1-2, 3.68 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); White Sox: Chris Flexen (0-3, 6.41 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rays -233, White Sox +190; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox come into a matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays as losers of seven games in a row.

Chicago is 3-22 overall and 2-9 in home games. The White Sox are 1-5 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Tampa Bay has a 13-13 record overall and a 5-4 record on the road. The Rays are 7-4 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gavin Sheets has six doubles and three home runs for the White Sox. Nicky Lopez is 8-for-32 over the past 10 games.

Amed Rosario has a .341 batting average to lead the Rays, and has five doubles, a triple and two home runs. Isaac Paredes is 13-for-37 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 1-9, .179 batting average, 5.84 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

Rays: 4-6, .235 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (hip), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Drohan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Peter Anderson Fairbanks: 15-Day IL (nerve), Taylor Walls: 60-Day IL (hip), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (oblique), Josh Lowe: 10-Day IL (hip), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hand), Jonathan Aranda: 10-Day IL (finger), Taj Bradley: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Shane Baz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.