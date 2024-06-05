White Sox look to end road losing streak, play the Cubs

Chicago White Sox (15-46, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (30-31, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Erick Fedde (4-1, 3.12 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Cubs: Jameson Taillon (3-2, 2.84 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cubs -193, White Sox +161; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox hit the road against the Chicago Cubs looking to stop a five-game road slide.

Chicago has gone 17-13 in home games and 30-31 overall. The Cubs have the sixth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.88.

Chicago is 5-25 on the road and 15-46 overall. The White Sox have a 9-37 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The matchup Wednesday is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hoerner has 13 doubles, a triple and two home runs while hitting .257 for the Cubs. Ian Happ is 10-for-33 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Andrew Vaughn has 11 doubles, four home runs and 19 RBI for the White Sox. Gavin Sheets is 6-for-36 with a double, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 3-7, .240 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

White Sox: 0-10, .207 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm), Colten Brewer: 15-Day IL (back), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (illness), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Tommy Pham: 10-Day IL (ankle), Dominic Fletcher: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Benintendi: 10-Day IL (achilles), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dominic Leone: 15-Day IL (right elbow), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (back), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Drohan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.