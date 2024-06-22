White Sox look to end 3-game slide, play the Tigers

Chicago White Sox (20-57, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (35-40, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Saturday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Drew Thorpe (0-1, 8.64 ERA, 1.92 WHIP, four strikeouts); Tigers: Kenta Maeda (2-3, 6.02 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Tigers -159, White Sox +133; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox, on a three-game losing streak, play the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit is 35-40 overall and 17-19 at home. Tigers hitters have a collective .370 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the AL.

Chicago has a 7-32 record on the road and a 20-57 record overall. The White Sox have a 15-27 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Tigers lead the season series 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Greene has 14 doubles, three triples and 14 home runs for the Tigers. Mark Canha is 11-for-36 with three doubles and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Paul DeJong leads the White Sox with 25 extra base hits (11 doubles and 14 home runs). Andrew Vaughn is 14-for-42 with three home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .229 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored by five runs

White Sox: 3-7, .221 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (hip), Javier Baez: 10-Day IL (spine), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (spine), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

White Sox: Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Dominic Leone: 60-Day IL (right elbow), Dominic Fletcher: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (elbow), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.