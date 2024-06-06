White Sox look to end 13-game skid, take on the Red Sox

Boston Red Sox (31-31, third in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (15-47, fifth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Tanner Houck (5-5, 1.85 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 75 strikeouts); White Sox: Jake Woodford (0-1, 6.23 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, four strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Red Sox -222, White Sox +181; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox play the Boston Red Sox as losers of 13 straight games.

Chicago is 15-47 overall and 10-21 in home games. The White Sox have a 9-38 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Boston is 31-31 overall and 17-13 in road games. The Red Sox have the fifth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .407.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gavin Sheets has 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 22 RBI for the White Sox. Paul DeJong is 6-for-34 with two doubles, three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 13 home runs while slugging .576. Rob Refsnyder is 11-for-34 with three doubles, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 0-10, .217 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .252 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Tommy Pham: 10-Day IL (ankle), Dominic Fletcher: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Benintendi: 10-Day IL (achilles), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dominic Leone: 15-Day IL (right elbow), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (back), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Drohan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Chris Martin: 15-Day IL (anxiety), Wilyer Abreu: 10-Day IL (ankle), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (rib), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Garrett Whitlock: 60-Day IL (oblique), Masataka Yoshida: 10-Day IL (thumb), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Isaiah Campbell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.