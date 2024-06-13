White Sox look to break skid in game against the Mariners

Chicago White Sox (17-52, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (40-30, first in the AL West)

Seattle; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Garrett Crochet (6-5, 3.33 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 103 strikeouts); Mariners: Luis Castillo (5-7, 3.35 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mariners -175, White Sox +147; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox look to stop their four-game skid with a victory against the Seattle Mariners.

Seattle has a 40-30 record overall and a 24-11 record at home. The Mariners have hit 75 total home runs to rank eighth in MLB play.

Chicago is 5-29 on the road and 17-52 overall. The White Sox have a 10-42 record in games when they have given up a home run.

The matchup Thursday is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.P. Crawford has eight doubles, a triple and six home runs for the Mariners. Luke Raley is 8-for-29 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Paul DeJong leads Chicago with 13 home runs while slugging .483. Luis Robert is 5-for-28 with four home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 7-3, .220 batting average, 3.43 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

White Sox: 2-8, .230 batting average, 5.43 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Ty France: 10-Day IL (heel), Gabe Speier: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Sam Haggerty: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Dominic Leone: 60-Day IL (right elbow), Tommy Pham: 10-Day IL (ankle), Dominic Fletcher: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (elbow), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.