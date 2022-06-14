White Sox' Lance Lynn, Joe McEwing get into dugout argument

Lynn, La Russa offer explanations for dugout argument originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Lance Lynn is known to be one of the feistiest players in the White Sox clubhouse, and it didn’t take long for him to stir the pot. Just a few innings into his first start of the season, Lynn got into a heated discussion with third base coach Joe McEwing.

It’s unclear what started the shouting, but it may have stemmed from a single that Lynn surrendered when the White Sox were in a defensive shift. If the Sox had been playing straight up, the play would’ve likely been a routine out. Instead it was a hit, the baserunner eventually scored, and set the Sox back 3-2 at the time.

Ask the White Sox though, and that play had nothing to do with their argument.

“He was mad at himself, because he made a horseman of a pitch,” said Tony La Russa. “A lot of guys thought it was because of positioning… I could read his lips. He was mad because he didn’t make the pitch. Joe cleared it up and then we moved on. He’s never going to blame a coach. You talk about accountability, he’s one of the best.”

If you don’t buy that, then maybe you’ll buy the story Lynn was trying to sell.

“He was trying to get me going, he kept telling me filet is better than ribeye,” Lynn said. “I’m more of a ribeye kind of guy, and he’s a filet and caesar salad (guy). So I just kept saying he was wrong, and he went back to coaching third.”

Whatever the reason for the dugout spat, Lynn settled in afterwards and got through the next 2.1 innings without much trouble. While he didn’t last long enough to earn the win himself, he put the team in position to come up with a big victory over a division rival.

