White Sox' Jose Abreu says he wants to play baseball in 2023

Does Jose Abreu want to play baseball in 2023?

"¡Claro! Yo amo beisbol! (Of course! I love baseball!)" Abreu said on Tuesday.

You don't need a translator to pick up on Abreu's enthusiasm for coming back in 2023.

Amidst speculation Abreu, 35, might want to retire from baseball, he reassures he still wants to keep playing.

And who can blame him? He's still a marquee player in MLB. Despite the White Sox' struggles this season, Abreu has managed to stay in form.

With two games to go in the season, Abreu managed to slash .304/.378/.445 this season. He recorded 182 hits, the most he's had since 2019, and he hit 39 doubles, the most he's ever hit in a season. Adding to that, his strikeout percentage is the lowest it's been in his career (16.3 percent).

The most encouraging statistic surrounding Abreu's ongoing career is he played 156 games this season, topping the most ever in a single season for his career. Despite the plethora of injuries that plagued the team this season, he's managed to stay healthy as the second-oldest player on the team.

Abreu's value to a team is unparalleled. His appearance at the plate is frightening for other teams and he's a mainstay first baseman.

But, his intangibles are more unique. He brings a certain energy and hustle to the team that doesn't go overlooked. It can't be matched.

He's a fan favorite and a productive player on and off the field.

Abreu's return next season begs only one question -- will he play for the Chicago White Sox? That remains to be seen.

"I'm a White Sox right now and I'll be a White Sox tomorrow. We'll see," Abreu said.

