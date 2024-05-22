White Sox: Jimenez, Wilson headed to the IL

CHICAGO — Prior to their game against the Toronto Blue Jays Wednesday night, the Chicago White Sox announced they have placed Eloy Jiménez and relief pitcher Steven Wilson on the injured list.

Jiménez, who limped into home plate on a 2-run single off the bat of Corey Julks Tuesday, was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. Wilson was placed on the 15-day injured list with a back strain, retroactive to May 20.

Jiménez is hitting .231/.288/.381 with five doubles, five home runs and 12 RBI over 26 games with the White Sox in 2024. He is slashing .321/.387/.500 over his current eight-game on-base streak.

Wilson has gone 1-2 with a 2.84 ERA, .154 opponents average and 19 strikeouts in 21 relief outings with Chicago this season, his first with the team. He owns a 1.08 ERA and 10 strikeouts over his last 10 appearances.

The White Sox play the Blue Jays Wednesday, with first pitch set for 6:07 p.m. Central Time.

