White Sox infielder and Naperville native hosting charity softball tournament with family

CHICAGO — Chicago and 16-inch softball go hand-in-hand. And in a few weeks a one-of-a-kind tournament will take place.



For White Sox infielder and Naperville Central’s Very Own Nicky Lopez and family, they say it’s their very own “Field of Dreams” and you are invited to come along.



Bobby Lopez is Nicky’s father and a member of the 16-inch softball Hall of Fame. Among other accolades, Bobby won two homerun titles — one in 1998 and one in 1992.



The Nicky Lopez 16-Inch Softball Charity Classic is the brain child of Nicky and his wife, Sydney.



Net proceeds from the classic will benefit the Andrew Weishar Foundation, the Justin Wegner Foundation and Chicago White Sox Charities — organizations that aim to assist adolescents and young adults battling cancer.



Having lost two friends at very young ages, Nicky is the first tell you he is grateful to be here and to be raised by such great folks.



“I just learned from them respect, learn to respect others, always give a helping hand,” he said. “So I learned everything from them.”



The tourney is set for July 11 at Mt. Greenwood Park. More information here. The winning team will take batting practice at Guaranteed Rate Field followed by a watching a game from a suite during 2024 Sox season. The runner up team will receive Patio Party passes and Gold Box tickets to a 2024 Sox game.

