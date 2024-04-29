White Sox host the Twins in first of 3-game series

Minnesota Twins (14-13, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (6-22, fifth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (1-1, 3.77 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); White Sox: Garrett Crochet (1-4, 6.37 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Twins -167, White Sox +139; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Minnesota Twins on Monday to open a three-game series.

Chicago has a 5-9 record at home and a 6-22 record overall. The White Sox are 3-5 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Minnesota is 14-13 overall and 8-7 in road games. The Twins have a 10-1 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Monday for the fifth time this season. The Twins lead the season series 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gavin Sheets leads the White Sox with 10 extra base hits (seven doubles and three home runs). Eloy Jimenez is 13-for-41 with a double, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Ryan Jeffers leads the Twins with a .305 batting average, and has six doubles, five home runs, six walks and 17 RBI. Willi Castro is 16-for-39 with a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .225 batting average, 6.41 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Twins: 8-2, .309 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (hip), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Drohan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Carlos Correa: 10-Day IL (intercostal), Zack Weiss: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Jhoan Duran: 15-Day IL (oblique), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (calf), Justin Topa: 15-Day IL (knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Winder: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.