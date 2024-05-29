White Sox host Toronto Blue Jays, look to end home losing streak

Toronto Blue Jays (25-29, fifth in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (15-41, fifth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (1-2, 3.97 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); White Sox: Chris Flexen (2-4, 5.69 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox are looking to break their six-game home slide with a win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Chicago is 15-41 overall and 10-20 at home. The White Sox are 5-9 in games decided by one run.

Toronto has a 13-17 record on the road and a 25-29 record overall. Blue Jays hitters have a collective .315 on-base percentage, the 10th-best percentage in MLB play.

Wednesday's game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Blue Jays are ahead 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul DeJong leads Chicago with seven home runs while slugging .406. Eloy Jimenez is 9-for-28 with a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games.

Bo Bichette has nine doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Blue Jays. Daulton Varsho is 8-for-38 with a double, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 1-9, .211 batting average, 6.00 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .272 batting average, 3.51 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dominic Leone: 15-Day IL (right elbow), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (back), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (hip), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Drohan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Yariel Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (spine), Bowden Francis: 15-Day IL (forearm)

