White Sox host the Nationals in first of 3-game series

Washington Nationals (19-20, fourth in the NL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (12-29, fifth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Trevor Williams (4-0, 1.96 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); White Sox: Chris Flexen (2-3, 4.29 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Nationals -129, White Sox +110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox open a three-game series at home against the Washington Nationals on Monday.

The White Sox have a 12-29 record overall and an 8-13 record in home games. The White Sox have gone 5-9 in games decided by one run.

The Nationals are 19-20 overall and 12-10 in road games. The Nationals have a 7-13 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Monday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gavin Sheets has 11 doubles, three home runs and 12 RBI for the White Sox. Paul DeJong is 11-for-35 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Luis Garcia has 10 doubles, three home runs and 20 RBI while hitting .297 for the Nationals. Eddie Rosario is 10-for-27 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 6-4, .216 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored by six runs

Nationals: 5-5, .215 batting average, 2.50 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Dominic Leone: 15-Day IL (back), Danny Mendick: 10-Day IL (back), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (hip), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Drohan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (knee), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.