White Sox host the Blue Jays on home losing streak

Toronto Blue Jays (24-29, fifth in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (15-40, fifth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (3-3, 4.47 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); White Sox: Mike Clevinger (0-3, 6.75 ERA, 1.94 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Blue Jays -222, White Sox +183; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Toronto Blue Jays looking to break their five-game home losing streak.

Chicago has a 15-40 record overall and a 10-19 record in home games. The White Sox are 12-7 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Toronto has a 12-17 record in road games and a 24-29 record overall. The Blue Jays are 7-4 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams match up Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Blue Jays lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gavin Sheets leads the White Sox with a .242 batting average, and has 13 doubles, a triple, four home runs, 24 walks and 18 RBI. Nicky Lopez is 11-for-33 with an RBI over the past 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 10 doubles and five home runs for the Blue Jays. Bo Bichette is 14-for-40 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 1-9, .206 batting average, 5.86 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .265 batting average, 3.82 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Dominic Leone: 15-Day IL (right elbow), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (back), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (hip), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Drohan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Yariel Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (spine), Bowden Francis: 15-Day IL (forearm), Chad Green: 15-Day IL (teres major)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.