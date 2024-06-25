White Sox take home losing streak into matchup with the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (49-31, first in the NL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (21-59, fifth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Bobby Miller (1-1, 6.00 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); White Sox: Chris Flexen (2-6, 5.03 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -220, White Sox +181; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox play the Los Angeles Dodgers looking to end their three-game home losing streak.

Chicago has a 13-26 record in home games and a 21-59 record overall. The White Sox have a 16-27 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Los Angeles has a 24-15 record on the road and a 49-31 record overall. The Dodgers have gone 34-7 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gavin Sheets has 15 doubles, a triple and seven home runs for the White Sox. Luis Robert is 7-for-35 with three doubles, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Teoscar Hernandez has 16 doubles, a triple and 18 home runs for the Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani is 15-for-37 with three doubles and six home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .225 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .258 batting average, 3.59 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Dominic Leone: 60-Day IL (right elbow), Dominic Fletcher: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Max Muncy: 60-Day IL (oblique), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (hip), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (hand), Joe Kelly: 60-Day IL (posterior), Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 15-Day IL (tricep), Ryan Brasier: 60-Day IL (calf), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.