White Sox hire new play-by-play announcer to work alongside Steve Stone

The new voice of the White Sox is here. The team announced on Thursday that John Schriffen will work alongside Steve Stone as the new TV play-by-play broadcaster.

Schriffen currently calls MLB games, and NCAA games for football, basketball, softball and baseball at ESPN. He’s also called NBA G-League and Summer League games.

“I grew up playing and loving the game of baseball, so it is an ultimate dream to have accepted the role as play-by-play voice of the Chicago White Sox,” said Schriffen in a statement. “When you consider all the great and talented broadcasters who have worked White Sox games over the decades, being handed this responsibility truly is humbling.

“My new partner, Steve Stone, ranks among those greats, and I am looking forward to our calling Sox games together this season as I get to know White Sox fans and they get to know me. I can’t wait to get started.”

Schriffen, 39, is biracial and will be the second Black TV play-by-play man in MLB. The other is Seattle’s Dave Sims.

“John is an incredibly talented sports broadcaster who brings energy, combined with national experience, to the booth,” said Brooks Boyer, White Sox chief revenue and marketing officer. “The White Sox have always been committed to setting the standard for local baseball telecasts, delivering professional, engaging and entertaining broadcasts for all viewers. John and Steve Stone, along with our best-in-class production team at NBC Sports Chicago, will undoubtedly carry on the legacy and tradition of the great White Sox teams in the booth.”

“John is a proven broadcasting talent who has earned this coveted opportunity,” said Kevin Cross, president/general manager of NBCUniversal Local Chicago. “We look forward to having John join Steve in the White Sox broadcast booth beginning this season.”

Schriffen started his career as a sports anchor and reporter for New 12 in New York City. He’s also spent time at WRC-TV in Washington D.C, NFL Network and CBS Sports. Schriffen graduated from Dartmouth University, where he pitched on the baseball team.

