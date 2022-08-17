White Sox held 'productive' leadership meeting about Cueto's comments

White Sox hold 'productive' leadership meeting originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

In recent history, Johnny Cueto made some comments about the team's need to start playing with more gusto.

"We need to fight. We need to show the fire that we have -- if we have any," Cueto said.

In response to those comments, the White Sox and manager Tony La Russa held a "leadership meeting," according to closer Liam Hendriks. The difference between a team meeting and a leadership meeting is that the leadership meeting involves "eight or ten" guys that are veterans in the league and not the entire team.

"I think Johnny said it perfectly," Hendriks said on ESPN 1000's Waddle and Silvy. "We had a leadership meeting the next day or the day after and it was one of those ones that coincided with the current streak that we're on right now. Eight or 10 guys in there just had a meeting and it was like 'Okay, what do we need to work on.' It wasn't anything drastic. It wasn't anything world-shattering. The group of us need to remain in the positive."

The meeting, called by La Russa, was "productive" according to Hendriks. The closer said Cueto's comments come from a place of respect and are appreciated by the team. Knowing Cueto has been around the league since 2008 and has played 16 years in the league, ears listen when he speaks.

The meeting certainly worked. Since Cueto's comments, the White Sox have won five straight games. They swept the Tigers in a three-game series and are currently up two games on the AL West-leading Houston Astros.

Hopefully the "leadership meetings" aren't a frequent necessity. However, they seem to be useful.

"The guys who have been around a lot. You need to lead by example. You need to do the right things so that everyone follows in that example," Hendriks said.

