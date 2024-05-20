White Sox head into matchup with the Blue Jays on losing streak

Chicago White Sox (14-33, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (20-25, fifth in the AL East)

Toronto; Monday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Erick Fedde (4-0, 2.60 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (4-3, 2.82 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Blue Jays -200, White Sox +167; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox head into the matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays as losers of three games in a row.

Toronto has a 10-11 record in home games and a 20-25 record overall. The Blue Jays have the eighth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .306.

Chicago is 4-19 on the road and 14-33 overall. The White Sox have a 5-9 record in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has a .285 batting average to lead the Blue Jays, and has seven doubles and four home runs. Danny Jansen is 11-for-31 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Gavin Sheets has 12 doubles and three home runs for the White Sox. Tommy Pham is 14-for-37 with four doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 4-6, .236 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored by nine runs

White Sox: 5-5, .232 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Yariel Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (spine), Bowden Francis: 15-Day IL (forearm), Chad Green: 15-Day IL (teres major)

White Sox: Bryan Ramos: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Dominic Leone: 15-Day IL (back), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (hip), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Drohan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.